SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Unofficial results in the Siloam Springs Ward 2 and Ward 3 election on August 9 show Ken Wiles and Betsy Blair-Finn ahead.

According to the city of Siloam Springs, Ken Wiles beat out Blake Jones and Michael Henry with 70% of the vote. Betsy Blair-Finn beat out Carla Creasy and Marla Sappington with 63% of the vote.

The city says neither director-elect will need to face a run-off election in November. Results are expected to be certified next week.