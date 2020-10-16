Voter Protection Hotline established before early voting

More than 17-million Americans have already voted in the upcoming election and with early voting starting this Monday in Arkansas, the Democratic Party of Arkansas wants to make sure every vote is counted.

The Democratic Party of Arkansas announced today a “Voter Protection Hotline” that can be used by all Arkansans regardless of their political affiliation.

The group is encouraging Arkansans to call them if they have any questions or if they see any potential problem or issue.

“The Democratic Party of Arkansas is here to stand with you, to support you and to provide you with a solution to whatever you encounter. And if it happens, contact us when it happens,” Annie Depper, DPA legal counsel says.

The voter protection hotline is 501-299-5589. It will be up and running during early voting and on Election Day.