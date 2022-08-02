FORT SMITH, SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Early voting begins for elections in Fort Smith and Siloam Springs on August 2.

In Fort Smith, early voting for the Fort Smith City Director At-Large Position 5 is August 2-5 and August 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The candidates are Robyn Dawson, Christina Catsavis and Carl Nevin. Election information along with a sample ballot can be found here.

In Siloam Springs, early voting for Ward 2 and Ward 3 has begun. Early voting is August 2-5 and August 8 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Candidates for Ward 2 are Michael Henry, Blake Jones and Ken Wiles. Candidates for Ward 3 are Betsy Blair-Finn, Carla Creasy, and Marla Sappington.

Information on registration and sample ballots can be found here.