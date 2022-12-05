WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – There are seven locations across Washington County to cast your ballot on Election Day for the 2022 General Runoff Election.

Runoff Election Day is Dec. 6. Voting centers listed below will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Check out the list of polling locations:

Archer Learning Center , 600 Ash St., Springdale

, 600 Ash St., Springdale Calvary Church , 1000 N. Gutenshohn, Springdale

, 1000 N. Gutenshohn, Springdale Elmdale Baptist Church , 1700 W. Huntsville Rd., Springdale

, 1700 W. Huntsville Rd., Springdale First Church of the Nazarene , 2300 S. 40th St., Springdale

, 2300 S. 40th St., Springdale Main Street Baptist Church , 49 W Main St., Farmington

, 49 W Main St., Farmington Oak Grove Baptist Church , 499 Oak Grove Rd., Springdale

, 499 Oak Grove Rd., Springdale Springdale Civic Center, 2323 S. Old Missouri Rd #D1, Springdale

To check your voter registration status and view a sample ballot, click here.