FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Election Commission met on May 19 to certify the May 9 election results.

Those elections included the annual school elections and the special elections. The commission also took time to hold a provisional ballot hearing.

It was for one vote, but the commission says it’s still important to have every vote count.

“When you do cast a provisional ballot or vote a regular ballot, your vote does count,” said Jennifer Price, director of the Washington County Election Commission. “Even though this one vote didn’t change the outcome of any election, it’s important that every vote that is eligible to be counted is included in the final certification.”

The commission will now be looking ahead to the 2024 election and implementing new legislation recently passed.