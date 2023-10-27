FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County Election Commission is preparing for the 2024 primary election. One of the ways members are preparing is deciding polling locations.

“We’ve tracked the data really from 2016 forward to kind of look at where voters are taking advantage of early voting,” said Jennifer Price, executive director of the Washington County Election Commission.

Washington County uses voting centers during elections which gives voters more flexibility.

“What it means is during early vote and also on election day voters can vote at any location in Washington County for a registered voter for Washington County,” said Price.

According to Price, the commission has seen an increase in voters over the last several years.

“We’ve seen that there has definitely been an increase in registered voters in Farmington, Prairie Grove, the outskirts of Fayetteville, and Springdale,” said Price.

The increase in voters is one reason why Price is urging voters to take part in early voting.

“We always really encourage voters to take that opportunity during that two weeks so that our lines aren’t long on election day, said Price.

Price says each state has different rules and regulations on early voting. She says in Arkansas, there are no specific qualifications to vote early as long as you are a registered voter in the state.