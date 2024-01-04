FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Election Commission meets on January 4 to prepare for the upcoming election.

It signed a notice of election with all early voting sites, days and times as well as a list of candidates and issues for the March 5 primary which will also be a nonpartisan judicial general election and a school election.

The county’s director of elections Jennifer Price says the goal is to make sure everything the commission does is open to the public.

“We spend a lot of time testing, a lot of time making that information available to the public because we want the voters to have faith in the process so that’s why it’s so important for us to make sure that we are open and as transparent as we can be,” said Price.

There is a public test on February 7 where voters can go in before early voting and familiarize themselves with the ballots at the election commission office.