FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Director Keaton Smith defeated Heather Clouse in the Board of Directors-At Large Position 2 race for the Fayetteville School District on May 9.

According to the unofficial results, Smith defeated Clouse with 76% of the vote.

Unofficial results show voters rejected the levy for the Tontitown Area Fire Department with 63% of the vote.

According to unofficial results, Jeffery T. Barnett won the Elkins School District Board of Directors Zone 4 vote with 100% of the vote.

Director Josh Petree won the Farmington School District Board of Directors Zone 1 race with 100% of the vote.

Amber Cook won the Greenland School District Board of Directors Zone 3 race with 100% of the vote.

No votes were cast for the Greenland School District Board of Directors Zone 4 race.

Hunter Vinson won the Greenland School District Board of Directors Zone 5 race with 100% of the vote.

James C. Scanlon won the Greenland Board of Directors At-Large race with 100% of the vote.

Oleta Conner Danforth won the Lincoln School District Board of Directors Zone 4 race with 100% of the vote.

Wesley Mahaffey won the Prairie Grove School District Board of Directors Zone 5 race with 100% of the vote.

Director Nick Emerson won the Springdale School District Board of Directors Zone 2 race with 100% of the vote.

Director Michelle McCaslin Cook won the Springdale School District Board of Directors At-Large Position 2 race with 73% of the vote.

Anthony Foster won the West Fork School District Board of Directors Zone 1 race with 100% of the vote.

Justin Collins won the West Fork School District Board of Directors Zone 2 race with 100% of the vote.

Mark Reed won the West Fork School District Board of Directors Zone 4 race with 100% of the vote.

The result is split on the Elkins School District mill school tax vote.

Voters approved the Farmington School District mill school tax vote with 76% of the vote.

Voters approved the Fayetteville School District mill school tax vote with 81% of the vote.

Voters approved the Greenland School District mill school tax vote with 80% of the vote.

Voters approved the Lincoln School District mill school tax with 70% of the vote.

Voters approved the Prairie Grove School District mill school tax with 53% of the vote.

Voters approved the Springdale School District mill school tax vote with 76% of the vote.

Voters approved the West Fork School District mill school tax with 100% of the vote.

Voters approved refunding Lincoln bonds with 73% of the vote.

Voters approved community building improvement bonds for the city of Lincoln with 71% of the vote.

Voters approved Series 2018 refunding bonds for the city of Springdale with 83% of the vote.

Voters approved Series 2020 refunding bonds for the city of Springdale with 83% of the vote.

Voters approved street improvement bonds for the city of Springdale with 86% of the vote.

Voters approved Park and Recreational improvement bonds for the city of Springdale with 81% of the vote.

Voters approved fire department improvement bonds for the city of Springdale with 86% of the vote.

Voters approved senior center improvement bonds for the city of Springdale with 86% of the vote.