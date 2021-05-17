Washington County judge running for lieutenant governor

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County Judge Joseph Wood (R) announced on Monday that he is running for Lieutenant Governor of Arkansas.

Wood, currently serving his second term as County Judge, announced his candidacy in a video published to his campaign’s Facebook page:

“I’m running for Lieutenant Governor because there are big issues facing our state and my record of cutting government waste, recruiting new businesses, and standing for conservative values are needed for a better Arkansas,” said Wood. “I will bring to the office real–world experience from working with major corporations in the private sector to being a small business owner and fighting for our shared pursuit of life and liberty in the state.”

Wood joins Arkansas Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe, State Senator Jason Rapert, and former Arkansas GOP chair Doyle Webb in the Republican primary for lieutenant governor.

No Democrats have yet announced their candidacy.

The race will determine who succeeds Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin (R), who is running for Attorney General.

