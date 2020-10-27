countdown
Days
Hrs
Min
Sec
Election Day is here!

Washington County early voting numbers by age

Your Local Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ballot Issue Voter Guide
Sample Ballots
Polling Locations
Your Local Election HQ
Ballot Issue Voter Guide
Sample Ballots
Polling Locations
Your Location Election HQ

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KNWA/KFTA) — In Washington County, nearly 7,000 people made it to the polls on Monday, and today they continue to see people coming in to cast their ballots.

Jennifer Price, Washington County Director of Elections, said that there has been a steady incline of age ranges for voters this year as well as years past.

“We see a higher number of who turn out over the age of 45 and above then we do between voters the ages of 18 to 24,” Price said.

The county won’t know the full results of the age groups until after this election.

49,719 people voted so far:
18-24 -3166
25-34 -5643
35-44 -8212
45-54 – 8791
55-64 – 9696
65-74 – 9012
75 – 5199

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National poll: Joe Biden leads President Trump by 5 points one week from Election Day

News /

NYT map shows parts of Bentonville campaign donations 'lean left'

News /

Washington County gets high-speed ballot-counting machine

News /

Absentee ballots due today, October 27

News /

Can you change your vote after casting your ballot?

News /

A CLOSER LOOK : Arkansas House of Representatives District 89 race

News /
More Your Local Election

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers