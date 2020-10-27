Washington County early voting numbers by age

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KNWA/KFTA) — In Washington County, nearly 7,000 people made it to the polls on Monday, and today they continue to see people coming in to cast their ballots.

Jennifer Price, Washington County Director of Elections, said that there has been a steady incline of age ranges for voters this year as well as years past.

“We see a higher number of who turn out over the age of 45 and above then we do between voters the ages of 18 to 24,” Price said.

The county won’t know the full results of the age groups until after this election.

49,719 people voted so far:

18-24 -3166

25-34 -5643

35-44 -8212

45-54 – 8791

55-64 – 9696

65-74 – 9012

75 – 5199