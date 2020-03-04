Washington County: Phone issues at voting centers

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — In Washington County, polling locations had some technical issues Tuesday morning.



There are about 45 poll centers across Washington county. Director of Elections Jennifer Price said all locations opened on time and were ready to help voters but poll workers quickly discovered a problem.​

Poll workers weren’t able to make calls to the election commission headquarters to make needed address changes.

Anyone who had an AT&T phone had the problem.​ Price said there was some sort of outage and AT&T cellphones were not able to call landlines. ​Price said they had to make sure each location had a Verizon cellphone and the capability to contact the commission office at the courthouse.​

“​That was just some kind of unanticipated problem that we were not expecting this morning and we had it all pretty much figured out pretty quickly and so we were good for the rest of the day,” said Price.

Besides that problem, Price said they are having a great voter turn out and everything has been going smoothly since.

Poll centers close at 7-30pm. As long as you’re in line by then you’ll be able to cast a vote Tuesday night.​