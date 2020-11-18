Washington County recertification for vote totals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – After certifying their vote totals on Friday, November 13, Washington County noticed an error that caused them to have to call a meeting to recertify.

Certifying vote totals are how votes are officially cast after all the canvassing is complete, this does not usually happen until days or weeks after election day.

“We just typed in the wrong column and we typed in the wrong numbers,” says Director of Elections Jennifer Price, “it’s not anything that was changed, it’s not that the outcome was different.”

These were not votes that had been lost or miss counted, it is simply a formatting issue. Something that that Professor of Political Science Andrew Dowdle mentioned is not out of the ordinary.

Dowdle says, “this is not an uncommon process to happen when you’re looking at multiple ballot totals coming in at different points,”… “This is what usually ends up happening and it ends up taking a while to make sure you get the votes as close to right as possible.”

The vote certifications have been re-signed and resubmitted to the Secretary of State. There is no reason to be concerned if your vote was counted.

Price says, “we are going to be open and honest with everything that we do here in the election office so that people can trust us and know that even the little things we will really admit when we have made a mistake.”