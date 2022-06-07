SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Republican Committee announced it will be hosting a runoff debate for all of the Republican runoff candidates in Washington County.

According to a press release, the debate will be held on June 13 at 6 p.m. at the Springdale Senior Center, located at 203 Park St. The committee says its intention for the debate is to give voters a chance to hear from both candidates in each runoff race on the issues that are important to them as voters.

The committee has invited all of the Republican runoff candidates:

Justice of the Peace Patrick Deakins, Mark Scalise, Tyler Dees and Justice of the Peace Jim Wilson, as well as State Representative Gayla McKenzie, Kendra Moore, Gary Ricker, and Aaron Wood.

Other leaders of the community are invited to ask questions to the candidates during a question and answer

portion of the event.