NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Early voting for Arkansas 2022 General Election begins October 24.
- A valid photo ID such as:
- Driver’s license
- Photo identification card
- Concealed handgun carry license
- United States passport
- Employee badge or identification document issued by an accredited post-secondary educational institution in the State of Arkansas
- United States military identification document
- Public assistance identification card if it has a photograph
- Voter verification card as provided under Ark. Code § 7-5-324
- Ensure you’re registered to vote
- Call Washington County clerk at 444-1711
- Check online
Note dates and hours vary by location. Updates and other information can be found here.
Week One: Oct. 24 – Oct. 29
- Washington County Courthouse:
- 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday
- 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29
- Covenant Presbyterian Church:
- 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday
- 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29
- Elmdale Baptist Church:
- 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday
- 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29
- Elkins Community Center:
- 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday
- 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29
- Medical Arts Pharmacy:
- 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday
- Prairie Grove Fire Station:
- 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday
- 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29
- Tontitown City Hall:
- 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday
- 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29
- West Fork Community Center:
- 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday
- 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29
- American Legion Hall:
- 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday,
- Bud Walton Arena:
- 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
- Fayetteville Public Library
- 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday
- Rise Physical Therapy:
- 8:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday
- 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Week Two: Oct 31 – Nov. 5
- Washington County Courthouse:
- 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday
- 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5
- Covenant Presbyterian Church:
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday
- 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5
- Elmdale Baptist Church:
- 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday
- 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5
- Elkins Community Center:
- 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday
- Medical Arts Pharmacy:
- 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday
- Prairie Grove Fire Station:
- 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday
- Tontitown City Hall:
- 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
- 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1
- 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5
- West Fork Community Center:
- 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday
- Lincoln Community Center:
- 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Friday
- Walton Art Center
- 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, Tuesday
Week Three: Nov. 7
- Washington County Courthouse:
- 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Election Day: vote centers are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
All eligible voters in Washington County will be able to cast their ballot at any location listed below.
- Archer Learning Center, 600 Ash Street, Springdale
- The Awakening Church of NWA, 5763 E. Mission Blvd, Fayetteville
- Assembly of God (Replaces Boston Mtn. Fire Station), 208 Hill Street, Winslow
- Brentwood Community Building, 169450 Hwy 71, Winslow
- Cane Hill College, 14219 College Rd, Canehill
- Central United Methodist, 6 W. Dickson, Fayetteville
- Calvary Church, 1000 N. Gutensohn, Springdale
- Cincinnati Fire Station, 12700 Cincinnati Rd, Summers
- Corner Stone Church of Christ ( Formally Baldwin), 4377 Huntsville Rd, Fayetteville
- Covenant Church, 4511 W. Wedington Dr., Fayetteville
- Elkins Community Center, 162 Doolin Dr, Elkins
- Elm Springs United Methodist Church, 118 N. Elm, Elm Springs
- Elmdale Baptist Church, 1700 W. Huntsville Rd, Springdale
- Evansville Fire Station, 20493 S. Hwy 59, Evansville
- Main Street Baptist Church, 49 West Main St., Farmington
- First Church of the Nazarene, 2300 S. 40th St., Springdale
- Genesis Church, 205 Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville
- Goshen First United Methodist Church, 122 State Hwy 45, Goshen
- Greenland Community Center, 170 Letita St., Greenland
- Johnson Church of Christ, 5602 Elmore St., Johnson
- Lincoln Community Center, 112 Boyer, Lincoln
- Morrow Fire Station, 19783 Latta Rd., Morrow
- Mt. Comfort Church of Christ Church, 3249 W. Mt. Comfort Rd., Fayetteville
- Nob Hill Fire Station, 19375 Nob Hill Loop, Springdale
- Oak Grove Baptist Church, 499 Oak Grove Rd, Springdale
- Prairie Grove Christian Church, 611 Wayne Villines Rd, Prairie Grove
- Rheas Mill Community Building, 11871 N. Wedington Blacktop Rd, Lincoln
- Ridgeview Baptist Church, 1850 E. Huntsville Rd., Fayetteville
- Sang Avenue Baptist Church, 1425 N. Sang Ave, Fayetteville
- Sequoyah Methodist Church, 1910 Old Wire Rd, Fayetteville
- Sonora Baptist Church, 17330 E. Hwy 412, Springdale
- Springdale Civic Center, 2323 S. Old Missouri Rd #D1, Springdale
- Tontitown City Hall, 235 E Henri De Tonti, Tontitown
- Trinity Fellowship, 1100 Rolling Hills Dr, Fayetteville
- Trinity Methodist, 1021 W. Sycamore, Fayetteville
- Weddington Community Building, 15503 N. Jackson Hwy, Summers
- Wedington Woods Fire Station, 13496 Hwy 16, Fayetteville
- West Fork Community Center, 222 Webber St., West Fork
- Wheeler Fire Station, 6946 W. Wheeler Rd., Fayetteville
- Yvonne Richardson Center, 240 E. Rock St, Fayetteville
