NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Early voting for Arkansas 2022 General Election begins October 24.

  1. A valid photo ID such as:
    • Driver’s license
    • Photo identification card
    • Concealed handgun carry license
    • United States passport
    • Employee badge or identification document issued by an accredited post-secondary educational institution in the State of Arkansas
    • United States military identification document
    • Public assistance identification card if it has a photograph
    • Voter verification card as provided under Ark. Code § 7-5-324
  2. Ensure you’re registered to vote
    • Call Washington County clerk at 444-1711
    • Check online

Note dates and hours vary by location. Updates and other information can be found here.

Week One: Oct. 24 – Oct. 29

  • Tontitown City Hall:
    • 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday
    • 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.,  Saturday, Oct. 29

Week Two: Oct 31 – Nov. 5

  • Tontitown City Hall:
    • 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
    • 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1
    • 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.,  Saturday, Nov. 5
  •  Lincoln Community Center:
    •  8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Friday
  • Walton Art Center
    • 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, Tuesday

Week Three: Nov. 7

Early Voting Sites:

Election Day: vote centers are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

All eligible voters in Washington County will be able to cast their ballot at any location listed below.