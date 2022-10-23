NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Early voting for Arkansas 2022 General Election begins October 24.

A valid photo ID such as: Driver’s license

Photo identification card

Concealed handgun carry license

United States passport

Employee badge or identification document issued by an accredited post-secondary educational institution in the State of Arkansas

United States military identification document

Public assistance identification card if it has a photograph

Voter verification card as provided under Ark. Code § 7-5-324 Ensure you’re registered to vote Call Washington County clerk at 444-1711

Check online

Note dates and hours vary by location. Updates and other information can be found here.

Week One: Oct. 24 – Oct. 29

Week Three: Nov. 7

Washington County Courthouse: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.





Early Voting Sites:

Election Day: vote centers are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

All eligible voters in Washington County will be able to cast their ballot at any location listed below.