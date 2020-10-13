WATCH: Candidates for Arkansas’ 3rd Congressional District participate in debate

The livestream above is provided by Arkansas PBS; myarkansaspbs.org/elections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Candidates for Arkansas’s 3rd Congressional District will participate in a debate Tuesday organized by Arkansas PBS.

The debate will begin at 3:30 p.m.

About the candidates:

The 3rd Congressional District is located in northwestern Arkansas. Benton, Boone, Carroll, Marion, Pope, and Washington counties as well as portions of Crawford, Newton, Searcy, and Sebastian counties are included in the boundaries of the district.

Steve Womack

Rep. Steve Womack (R) assumed office on January 5, 2011.

Womack was assigned to the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense and the Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development in the 116th Congress.

He was the chairman of the House Budget Committee in the 115th Congress.

Celeste Williams

Celeste Williams (D) works as a family nurse practitioner, and is a member of the American Nurses Association, Arkansas Nurses Association, and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

She is a graduate of Southern Nazarene University and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

She is active in her community through Rotary and her church.

Michael Kaiagias

Michael Kalagias (L) is a retired school teacher and is a volunteer firefighter.

Kalagias is a veteran of the US Navy and deployed to the Persian Gulf twice. He has a bachelor’s from Wayland Baptist University and teacher certification from Northeastern State University.

Kalagias has over 20 years of experience working in public schools, including time as a certified classroom teacher and school security.

