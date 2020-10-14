WATCH: U.S. Senate debate goes on, Sen. Cotton not scheduled to appear

The video of this debate is provided by Arkansas PBS; myarkansaspbs.org/elections.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Only one candidate is set to appear in the U.S. Senate debate organized by Arkansas PBS.

Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. will take the stage. Incumbent Sen. Tom Cotton will not.

About the candidates:

Sen. Tom Cotton (Arkansas Secretary of State’s Office)

Ricky Dale Harrington Jr (Arkansas Secretary of State’s Office)

Sen. Tom Cotton (R) assumed office on January 6, 2015. Cotton served as an officer in the U.S. Army from 2005 to 2009. During his service, he earned a Bronze Star. He served as a clerk at the United States Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit for Judge Jerry Edwin Smith and then engaged in private practice as an attorney with the law firm Gibson Dunn & Crutcher and Cooper & Kirk.

Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. (L) earned a bachelor’s degree from Harding University in May 2012. His professional experience includes working in the oil and gas industry and in food service, as a crisis prevention technician at a psychiatric hospital, as a missionary, and in a correctional system.