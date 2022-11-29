NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Early voters can start casting their ballots in Arkansas’ runoff elections today, Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Washington County voters will have to head to the County Clerk’s office on the third floor of the Washington County Courthouse to drop their ballot in the box during the early voting period.

In Benton County, there are two locations you can go to vote: The Bentonville County Administration Building and the County Clerk’s Office in Rogers.

The Director of Elections for Washington County, Jennifer Price, said to remember a photo ID, such as an Arkansas driver’s license or passport. She doesn’t expect the polls to be busy, but still encourages people to vote early.

“For a General Election we see a 50% voter turnout, so we prepare for a much smaller voter turnout in the hopes that we get a large voter turnout, but typically it’s between 5% and 10% for a runoff election,” said Price.

There are 11 races heading into a runoff across Benton and Washington counties, including the Bella Vista and Farmington Mayoral races, City Council positions in Bella Vista, Rogers, and Springdale, and two Bentonville school board positions.

You can find more details on other counties’ races, such as the Alma Mayoral race here.

Price said any registered voter can vote in the runoff elections, even if they didn’t earlier in November. She also cautions Springdale voters to be aware of which county they reside in, because they may have to vote in Benton County instead.

In Washington County, early voting polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. each day, except for the last day of early voting when polls will be open until 4:30 p.m. In Benton County, polls are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the early voting period.

Runoff Election day is set for Dec. 6.