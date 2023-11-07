FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley have officially started early voting for the Nov. 14 elections.

Below is what is on the ballot along with samples and information on voting locations.

Benton County:

Bentonville School District 48.0 Mill School Tax

City of Gravette Bond issues $3.8 million for sewer improvements $4.7 million for refunding bonds $900,000 for street improvements

Early voting location: Benton County Clerk’s Office in Bentonville on November 7-9 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Voting Day locations: Gravette Civic Center from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Benton County Clerk’s Office in Bentonville

More Benton County voting information can be found here.

Washington County

Early voting is from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 at the Washington County Courthouse.

Only residents living in Ward 1 can vote for the Fayetteville Special Election. There will be three locations where Fayetteville residents can vote, those centers can be found here.

Fayetteville City Council Ward 1 Position 1 special election

Crawford County: