FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley have officially started early voting for the Nov. 14 elections.
Below is what is on the ballot along with samples and information on voting locations.
Benton County:
- Bentonville School District 48.0 Mill School Tax
- City of Gravette Bond issues
- $3.8 million for sewer improvements
- $4.7 million for refunding bonds
- $900,000 for street improvements
- Early voting location:
- Benton County Clerk’s Office in Bentonville on November 7-9 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Voting Day locations:
- Gravette Civic Center from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Benton County Clerk’s Office in Bentonville
- More Benton County voting information can be found here.
Washington County
Early voting is from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 at the Washington County Courthouse.
Only residents living in Ward 1 can vote for the Fayetteville Special Election. There will be three locations where Fayetteville residents can vote, those centers can be found here.
- Fayetteville City Council Ward 1 Position 1 special election
Crawford County:
- Alma School District 42.40 Mills School Tax (not changing, it passes no matter what)
- Alma School Board Zone 4 (one candidate, unopposed)
- Cedarville School District 36.0 millage (not changing, it passes no matter what)
- Cedarville School Board Zone 3 (one candidate, unopposed)
- Rudy Annexation
- Special Election Poll Location
- Alma Community Center, 114 Collum Ln. E., Alma, AR
- Special Election Poll Hours
- November 7-9, 13: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- November 14: 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.