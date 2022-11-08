FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The general election in Arkansas concluded on November 8, but information about potential runoff elections following that is not always clear.

The rules regarding runoffs in Arkansas are simple enough. First, there are none for state and federal offices. This includes more prominent positions such as the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

However, elections for local positions at the county and municipal level can end in runoffs if there are more than two candidates in the race and none of them secures 50% of the vote. In that case, there would be a runoff.

If that happens, the General Runoff Election date is December 6. KNWA is your local election headquarters, so please visit this page for all of our election coverage.