LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas says he’s running for re-election.

This announcement comes after Womack says a Washington Post article implied he was considering retirement.

Womack said in a tweet on July 31:

An article published in the Washington Post unfortunately intimated I was considering retirement. To be clear, I am frustrated with the state of play in Congress; however I have every intention of running for re-election and using my work to fix the institution I love. I have always used Labor Day as the time frame for these decisions. I take nothing for granted and I’m honored every day to serve my constituents in Arkansas’ Third District. Rep. Steve Womack

In June, Womack reintroduced an amendment to the United States Constitution aimed at protecting the U.S. flag.

The amendment would ban the desecration of the U.S. flag, but it doesn’t define what would be considered as desecration.