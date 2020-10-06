Local Election Headquarters: House and Senate

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2020 Arkansas candidates who’s who. Primary and general elections for federal and state offices happen during even-numbered years.

Early voting begins on October 19th and ends on November 2nd for the 2020 General Election. You may vote at your poll on Election Day from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

ARKANSAS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Rick Crawford (R) District 1 (Arkansas Delta) is running unopposed.

French Hill (R) District 2, incumbent, and Joyce Elliott (D) are running for Arkansas’ 2nd Congressional District. (Central Arkansas, includes Little Rock).

ABOUT: Native Arkansan French Hill has represented central Arkansas’ District 2 since 2015. He graduated from Vanderbilt University. He founded and led the Delta Trust & Banking Corp. He as served as a policy advisor to President H.W. Bush and Sr. Advisor to Governor Huckabee.

ABOUT: Arkansas native Joyce Elliott has a bachelor’s from Southern Arkansas University and a master’s from Ouachita Baptist University. She has worked as a teacher in several states and has worked for The College Board. She’s currently a member of the Arkansas State Senate District 31 through 2023.

Steve Womack (R) District 3, incumbent. Michael J. Kalagias (L) and Celeste Williams (D) are running for Arkansas’ 3rd Congressional District. (NWA, Fayetteville, Fort Smith)

Bruce Westerman (R) District 4 (S Arkansas, Ouachita Mtns.)

ARKANSAS SENATE

Senior U.S. Senator John Boozman (R)

Junior U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R), incumbent, and Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. (L) are running for U.S. Senate Arkansas





ABOUT: Arkansas native Tom Cotton has a bachelor’s and a law degree from Harvard University. He served in the Army from 2005 to 2009. He’s worked as a law clerk and then as a lawyer with a private firm. Cotton has also worked on his family’s cattle farm in Dardanelle. He was first elected in 2014.

ABOUT: Texas native Rick Harrington has a bachelor’s degree from Harding University. He’s worked in the oil and gas industry, food service, crisis prevention technician, correctional system, and as a missionary.

FUN FACT: In 1992, The Natural state is the only state in the country to give the majority of its vote to a single presidential candidate … William “Bill” Jefferson Clinton!