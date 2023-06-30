Meet Mary Hannah Waldrum and Katie Redman, Advisors with Engel & Volkers in Bentonville. With backgrounds stemming from public accounting and the vendor market in Walmart, this Dynamic Duo are a perfect fit for the International Real Estate company.

“What attracted me to Engel & Volkers was actually its global reach. Because of my Wal-Mart experience, I have clients that are all over the world. They also have a magazine called GG that they distribute all over the world. So that benefits my clients when they’re able to showcase their home in that magazine, and it’s distributed all over the world,” says Katie.

“We also work as a team together. We are co-agents, so that benefits our clients. You have two people that are fighting for you, negotiating for you, brainstorming ideas together”, adds Mary Hannah. “Creating a relationship, that’s the most important part so you can figure out what it is that they really need to make the biggest purchase of their life.”

“I definitely find joy in helping others and Mary Hannah here also does as well. So, we’re very like minded in how we operate our business, and I really feel like that benefits our clients.” Together Mary Hannah and Katie make a winning team and you can contact them via Engel & Volkers’ website, or in person at 211 South Main Street in Downtown Bentonville.