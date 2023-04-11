Stephanie Funk is an Adviser with Engel & Volkers in Bentonville, who joined just over a year ago. “I was in real estate before at a small boutique luxury brokerage, but I’ve known Michelle, the broker at Engel & Volkers forever, and I knew she had the spirit that I liked. And with Engel & Volkers, all of the resources in the world.”

One of the aspects Stephanie loves about working of Engel & Volkers is their brand. “We market on a global level. We’re a global network. And as you know, a lot of the people who are moving to Bentonville to do business with Wal-Mart or Wal-Mart adjacent are not moving here from other parts of Arkansas.”

This brand has equipped Stephanie with the resources needed to meet the needs of her clients, not just in Arkansas but around the world. “Most of my clients are from Austin and San Francisco and Salt Lake City. And so those people come to Engel & Volkers in those cities and their Engel & Volkers advisor references them to us.”

Stephanie has also utilized the power of TikTok to spread Engel & Volkers’ brand even further. “… I love TikTok. I committed a year ago to trying TikTok, so I share real estate tips. I share funny stories, I share home design tips. Sometimes I share behind the scenes of my day, and sometimes I share my family on TikTok and it’s just like a blast. I have so much fun doing it.”

To learn more about Engel & Volker visit their website or either of their offices in Downtown Springdale or Downtown Bentonville. You can also follow Stephanie on TikTok @stephaniegfunk.