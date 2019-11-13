ENT Center of the Ozarks offers a wide array of services

“From a surgical and procedural standpoint, ENT Center of the Ozarks performed a wide array of surgeries.” Cory Vaughn M.D. is an Otolaryngologist at ENT Center of the Ozarks, “we provide and do surgeries on children, everything from ear tubes and tonsillectomy and adenoidectomy, to treating head and neck cancers, to treating complex ear disease. As well as complex vocal diseases as well. “

“Another great thing that can offer here is we have a cosmetic facial plastic surgeon in our practice who can offer a wide array of both minimally invasive and true cosmetic facial plastic surgery procedures. “

“Last but not least, one of the best things and one of the things we are continuing to try to increase in the practice is the use of both minimally invasive and in-office procedures for various ear nose and throat problems. And as that field continues to expand, we’re really staying on the forefront of those minimally invasive and in-office techniques to improve the patient experience and reduce any kind of unnecessary operating room visits.”

“For the patients that have any concern of ear, nose and throat problems I would strongly recommend they go to entozarks.com that’s our website where they can view all of our biographies of our physicians as well as our Audiologists.”