Cory Vaughn, MD

Dr. Cory Vaughn was born and raised in Nashville, TN. He received his undergraduate degree from University of Alabama and attended medical school at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Dr. Vaughn then went on to complete his otolaryngology-head and neck surgery residency at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. There he was given the position of chief resident and presented with the Excellence in Pediatric Otolaryngology Award.

Dr. Vaughn is trained in treating problems along the entire breadth of otolaryngology-head and neck surgery. He has special interest in the surgical treatment of diseases of the ear, including endoscopic and minimally invasive tympanic membrane reconstruction, cholesteatoma removal, middle ear reconstruction, and hearing loss. He also has special interest in surgical treatment of thyroid and parathyroid disease as well as correction of functional nasal problems, including septoplasty, sinus surgery, open and minimally invasive rhinoplasty techniques.

In his free time, Dr. Vaughn spends time with his wife and their three dogs. He enjoys all outdoor activities and is a proud mediocre mountain biker, golfer and tennis player. He volunteers as a Clinical Assistant Professor for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Dr. Vaughn enjoys providing up to date information on medical treatments and surgical advances in otolaryngology on Twitter at CoryvaughnE and Instagram at coryvaughnmd_ent.