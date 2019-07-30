Felicia Johnson, MD

Dr. Johnson joined our clinic from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked as an attending physician and medical school faculty member within the Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the Arkansas Children’s Hospital. While at UAMS, Dr. Johnson served as director of the residency training program; she has also served as the president of the Arkansas Society of Otolaryngology.

As a native Texan, she received her medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. She then went on to complete her ear, nose and throat surgical residency training at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City and her fellowship training in Laryngology & Care of the Professional Voice at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Dr. Johnson is certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology. She treats all aspects of pediatric and adult otolaryngology-head & neck surgery, with particular interest and expertise in treating voice, airway and swallowing disorders at both our Springdale and Bentonville offices.