Kevin Lollar, MD, FACS, FAAOA

Dr. Lollar credits his interest in Otolaryngology to his mentor in medical school, who taught him the value of evidence-based medicine in improving the lives of patients with a wide range of conditions. He earned his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock and completed his residency at the University of Missouri School of Medicine in Columbia, MO. He was fortunate to have the opportunity to complete a one-year International Rhinology Fellowship at the Royal Victorian Eye and Ear Hospital in Melbourne, Australia.

Dr. Lollar is board certified with the American Board of Otolaryngology and a Fellow of both the American College of Surgeons and the American Academy of Otolaryngic Allergy. He treats patients with a variety of conditions. His specialty areas include nasal/sinus surgery and allergy treatment, including Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS); balloon sinuplasty; septoplasty; sublingual immunotherapy; rhinoplasty; tympanoplasty; salivary gland surgery and more. He is especially proud of the medical mission work he performed repairing cleft lips and palates in Kenya and his relief efforts in Haiti following the 2010 earthquake. In his spare time Dr. Lollar enjoys road cycling, mountain bike riding, running half marathons, playing basketball, snowboarding, and traveling with wife Katy and their young sons, Evan and Owen.