Lance Manning, MD, FACS

Dr. Manning is a triple-boarded certified surgeon who returned to Northwest Arkansas from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. While at Mayo Clinic, he completed an internship in General Surgery, a residency in Otorhinolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery, and went on to become a Chief Resident Associate and instructor of Otolaryngology. He enjoys and practices all areas of pediatric and adult ear, nose, and throat surgery and has special interests in the areas of thyroid and parathyroid surgery, sinus surgery, sleep medicine, and facial plastic and reconstructive surgery. Dr. Manning has strong ties to Northwest Arkansas. He graduated from Bentonville High School and the University of Arkansas. Before going on to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to pursue a career in medicine, he worked for several local businesses including Tyson Foods. Dr. Manning and his family are happy to once again be part of the Northwest Arkansas community.

Dr. Manning serves in multiple local, regional and national leadership roles. He serves as the President and CEO of the Ear, Nose and Throat Center of the Ozarks and co-founder of Ozark Facial Plastic Surgery. He also currently serves as principal for MedHead Management Consulting. Dr. Manning serves on the respective boards of directors for several large regional physician hospital organizations. Nationally, he serves in multiple leadership roles for Board of Governors of the American Academy of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery. He also serves the Academy as an advisor for medical informatics and practice management, and education, and as an expert consultant in the areas of emotional intelligence and alternative payment models in medicine where he has created significant educational content in these areas.

He is a full fellow of the American College of Surgeons, the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the American Board of Sleep Medicine and also the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.

Dr. Manning also volunteers as a Clinical Assistant Professor for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and proudly serves in multiple volunteer roles for local and national non-profit organizations.