Mary O’Brien, AUD, CCC-A

Dr. Mary O’Brien is an audiologist specializing in adult and pediatric hearing assessment and treatment as well as balance evaluation and treatment. She is a native of Northwest Arkansas and received her bachelor’s degree in communication disorders from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and her Doctor of Audiology from the University of Memphis.

She is a fellow of the American Academy of Audiology and holds a Certificate of Clinical Competence from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association. Dr. O’Brien enjoys getting to know her patients and creating individualized rehabilitation plans which focus on personal communication needs.