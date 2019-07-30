Patti Crews, AUD, CCC-A

Patti Crews, Au.D., is a native of Memphis, TN. After observing firsthand the social and hearing issues a family member encountered following a sudden hearing loss after a workplace accident, she was inspired to devote her life to helping hearing impaired individuals improve their quality of life.

Dr. Crews earned her undergraduate degree in Communicative Disorders, her Master of Audiology from the University of Mississippi and her Doctor of Audiology from Salus University. She is a member of the American Speech-Language Hearing Association (ASHA), holds a Certificate of Clinical Competence and is licensed to practice audiology in the state of Arkansas.

Dr. Crews has practiced audiology for 37 years and has been with ENT Center of the Ozarks since 2013. She specializes in fitting the latest digital hearing devices for patients of all ages and loves seeing the positive impact this has on their lives. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, watching Arkansas football, sponsoring dogs from the local shelter, and going on dog park dates with her own pup, Duke.