Why choose ENT Center of the Ozarks

Ear, Nose, & Throat Center of the Ozarks is a private medical and surgical practice committed to providing comprehensive specialty care of the ear, nose, throat, head and neck to northwest Arkansas and throughout the entire Ozark region. Our dedicated, world-class clinicians hold themselves to a standard of excellence and ensure the best quality of care for their patients.
Our mission is to provide compassionate care that is equal or greater in quality to that available anywhere else in the United States. We strive to understand each patient’s concerns and to provide care that is medically sound, ethical and customized to the needs of each individual.
Our Locations
See below for our 4 convenient locations
Fayetteville Clinic
3344 North Futrall Drive,
Fayetteville, AR 72703-4057
Rogers Clinic
3730 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 1
Rogers, AR 72758
Siloam Springs Clinic
451 S. Holly St.
Siloam Springs, AR 72761
Springdale Office
6823 Isaacs Orchard Rd
Springdale, AR 72762
Location includes:
- Allergy Clinic
- Audiology Clinic
- Facial Plastics Clinic: 479-751-7000
Phone: (479) 750-2080
Fax: (479) 750-2082
Office Hours: Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed on weekends and major holidays.
We also offer clinical services through the Northwest Medical Center- Bentonville, Northwest Medical Center-Springdale, Physician Specialty Hospital, Siloam Springs Medical Center and Washington Regional Medical Center.
