Why choose ENT Center of the Ozarks

Ear, Nose, & Throat Center of the Ozarks is a private medical and surgical practice committed to providing comprehensive specialty care of the ear, nose, throat, head and neck to northwest Arkansas and throughout the entire Ozark region. Our dedicated, world-class clinicians hold themselves to a standard of excellence and ensure the best quality of care for their patients.

Our mission is to provide compassionate care that is equal or greater in quality to that available anywhere else in the United States. We strive to understand each patient’s concerns and to provide care that is medically sound, ethical and customized to the needs of each individual.

Our Locations

See below for our 4 convenient locations

Fayetteville Clinic

Rogers Clinic

Siloam Springs Clinic

Springdale Office

6823 Isaac’s Orchard Rd

Springdale, AR 72762

Location includes:

Allergy Clinic

Audiology Clinic

Facial Plastics Clinic: 479-751-7000

Phone: (479) 750-2080

Fax: (479) 750-2082

Office Hours: Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed on weekends and major holidays.

We also offer clinical services through the Northwest Medical Center- Bentonville, Northwest Medical Center-Springdale, Physician Specialty Hospital, Siloam Springs Medical Center and Washington Regional Medical Center.

Facial Plastics Clinic: 479-751-7000 ozarkfacialplastics.com