ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP has announced that GODSMACK is coming to the Rogers venue as part of the Cox Concert Series.

According to a release, the concert is scheduled to be held on May 9 with I Prevail joining the band. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m.

Presale for tickets start on Tuesday, Feb. 14 with tickets going on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. Ticket prices will reportedly range from $35-$139.50 plus fees.

New to the 2023 AMP season is Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees guests a space in the parking lot across from the venue’s main entrance and costs $20. A limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows, the AMP says.

Returning this season is Fast Track, which grants patrons early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals that can be added on to your order for $10 each. Ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.

Tickets and add-ons can be purchased online at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600.

For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season visit www.amptickets.com.