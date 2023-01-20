ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Heavy metal legends Pantera will be making their way to the Walmart AMP in August as part of their long-awaited return to the stage, the Rogers venue announced Friday.

The band announced their tour of North America for this summer, with a show at the AMP scheduled for Aug. 15 with special guest Lamb of God as part of the Cox Concert Series.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m. Ticket prices are $39.50-$149.50 plus fees, according to the release.

Tickets go on sale to the public at noon on Friday, Jan. 20.

The AMP calls it “one of the most anticipated tours of 2023,” as original members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown will be joined by Zakk Wylde (guitar) and Charlie Benante (drums).

Pantera got its start in Arlington, Texas, with its best-known lineup, consisting of founding members drummer Vinnie Paul and guitarist Dimebag Darrell, along with bassist Rex Brown and vocalist Philip Anselmo.

New for the 2023 AMP season is Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees you a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $20. The venue says a limited number of spots will be available for most shows.

Returning this season is Fast Track which grants early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals, which can be added to your order for $10 each. Ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.

Tickets and add-ons can be purchased online at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600.

For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season visit www.amptickets.com.