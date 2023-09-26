FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A new, free festival is coming to downtown Fayetteville on Sunday, October 1. The Downtown Fayetteville Coalition says “Falltoberfest” will be a celebration on Dickson Street intended for all crowds, with events ranging from live music to “Dogtoberfest.”

Events are planned from 12 pm to 6 pm, and organizers say they’ll be supplemented by dozens of local vendors including a wide array of local breweries, with alcohol and nonalcohol-based options.

You can learn more about the event by watching the interview above, and by visiting the website’s event page.