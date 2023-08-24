FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is bringing back its International Festival this September.

The free event features live dancing, music, food, and crafts, and a variety of other activities that are inspired by all of the different cultures that call Northwest Arkansas home.

The nonprofit says the event falls under Welcoming America’s “Welcoming Week” – where groups across the country host events inspired by ensuring immigrants, refugees, and native-born residents feel welcome in their communities.

The International Festival will take place September 10 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks.