BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The local nonprofit Dress for Success NWA is bringing back its “Tour de Tacos” fundraiser for another year.

The biking and dining event will offer riders a variety of different rides that culminate into a block party with food, activities, and live music.

Tickets for the event are priced anywhere between $45 to $65 depending on which distance riders select. Ticket proceeds go towards supporting Dress for Success, which equips women looking to achieve financial independence with the tools they need to pursue their careers.

You can find more information about the nonprofit on its website, and more information about its Tour de Tacos fundraiser at this registration link.