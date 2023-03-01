FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Justin Long, Kate Bosworth-led film shot in Northwest Arkansas is set to screen at a local theater.

“House of Darkness,” written and directed by Neil LaBute, will be shown at the Malco Razorback theater on Wednesday, March 15 through a partnership between Arkansas Cinema Society and the Fayetteville Film Festival.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the movie beginning at 6:30 p.m. A Q&A with the film’s executive producers of Rockhill Studios will follow.

“House of Darkness” was shot on location at The Dromborg, just outside of Fayetteville, in 2021. The film also stars Gia Crovatin and Lucy Walters in supporting roles.

“We are delighted to be co-hosting this screening for our Northwest Arkansas filmmakers and lovers in conjunction with ACS as we share the same objectives to expand filmmaking in the state as part of the creative economy,” said FFF Director Cassie Haley. “With longstanding support from Rockhill Studios for our festival, it is a pleasure to celebrate a film that was executive produced by them and filmed in our own backyard.”

The synopsis for the film is described below:

“Driving home to her secluded estate after meeting at a local bar, a player out to score thinks his beautiful, mysterious date will be another casual hook-up. While getting acquainted, their flirtation turns playful, sexy and sinister. Hoping to get lucky, his luck may have just run out.”

Tickets for the screening are $10 and can be purchased online or at the theater.