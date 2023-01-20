ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Kids and parents, get ready! KIDZ BOP will “Never Stop” this year as the brand is bringing its new “Never Stop” tour to the Walmart AMP.

The concert is scheduled to be held on Aug. 19 as part of the Cox Concert Series with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. and music starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public at noon on Friday, Jan. 27. with prices ranging from $29.50-59.50 plus fees. You can purchase four lawn tickets at the same time and get a lawn 4-Pack for $75 plus fees.

As Citi is the official card of the KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour, Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. According to the release, additional fan presales will run throughout the week, including offers for past KIDZ BOP ticket purchasers, and a Spotify Fans Firstpresale, where top fans will receive a code via email.

The Walmart AMP says the family-friendly show will feature new songs, choreography, special effects, and the return of the Daddy Dance Off, giving dads the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage.

KIDZ BOP has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over eight billion streams globally since 2001. Additional fall tour dates will be announced later this year.

New for the 2023 AMP season is Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $20. A limited number of spots will be available for most shows.

Returning this season, Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.

Tickets and add-ons can be purchased at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600.

Tickets and vouchers for add-ons will be delivered 30 days prior to the show date. For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season visit www.amptickets.com.