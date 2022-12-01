NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Singing Men of Arkansas will be offering area communities a pair of free concerts the weekend of December 3rd.

The men’s chorus group, consisting of 56 members and musical accompaniment, will perform a series of two-hour shows titled “Home for Christmas.” The first show will be on December 3rd at the First Church of the Nazarene in Rogers, and the second will be on December 4th at the First United Methodist Church in Springdale. Both performances will begin at three in the afternoon.

No tickets are required for the free event. Doors on both days open at two in the afternoon.