ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP announced Monday that Sam Hunt is bringing his “Summer on the Outskirts” tour to the Rogers venue this summer.

Hunt will be joined by Brett Young and Lily Rose at the Aug. 20 show as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates will open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m.

Presale for tickets begins Tuesday, March 7 with tickets going on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 10. Prices will range from $34.75-119.5 plus fees.

AMP patrons also have the option to purchase a lawn 4-Pack for $104 plus fees.

New to the AMP for the 2023 season is Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees guests a space in the parking lot across from the main entrance and costs $30. A limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows, the AMP says.

Returning to the AMP this season, Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. Ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.

Tickets and add-ons can be purchased at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600.

For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season visit www.amptickets.com.