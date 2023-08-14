ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Singing Men of Arkansas are beginning their new season this week, after returning from multiple performances in Washington D.C. this summer.

The group traveled to the nation’s capitol to perform at locations like the Lincoln Memorial, the U.S. Capitol Building, and several museums. Speaking for the group on KNWA Today, Rick Mangrum said that this was just one of many trips the group took during its previous season, and expects to travel again for shows this season.

The group is beginning their rehearsals for this year’s season on Tuesday, August 15. If you or someone you know is interested in joining, Mangrum is encouraging people to drop by! The group practices weekly at 7:00 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church in Rogers.

Upcoming performances include the Heritage of Hymns on October eighth, and their Home for Christmas performances on December second and third.