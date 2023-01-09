FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “Tootsie” is preparing to make its Walton Arts Center debut next week for eight performances as part of the Procter & Gamble Broadway Series.

The Walton Arts Center calls the musical a “fresh” adaptation of the 1982 film starring Dustin Hoffman.

Called a laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater, the Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. With hilarious songs by David Yazbek, and the actors’ own clever comedic timing and style, audiences at “Tootsie” are in for a “glorious night of musical comedy.”

“I knew from the beginning that I didn’t want to just adapt the movie for the stage,” said Robert Horn, author of the Tony Award-winning book. “The movie had been done already, and incredibly well. This assignment was about creating rather than recreating.”

Current show times:

Tuesday, Jan. 17, and Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19 at 1:30 and 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $41 and can be purchased online at waltonartscenter.org, by visiting the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. or by calling 479-443-5600.