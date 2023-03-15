BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Wu-Tang Clan is set to bring “da ruckus” to The Momentary in a concert this fall.

According to a release, Wu-Tang Clan will be performing at the Momentary Green on Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. Members will have the option to purchase tickets starting March 15 until April 5 before they go on sale to the public on April 6.

General admission prices for members are $72 while member premium tickets cost $150. Non-member general admission tickets are set for $89 while premium tickets cost $200.

To purchase tickets, visit themomentary.org or call the box office at 479-657-2335.

Wu-Tang Clan is a New York-based hardcore hip-hop group, consisting of nine artists: RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, Cappadonna, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard until his death in 2004.