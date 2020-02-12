Good Day NWA: Eureka Springs Letting the Good Times Roll

The city of Eureka Springs is coming to life this weekend to Laissez le bon temps rouler!!!
Watch as Damon Henke from Downtown Eureka Springs joins Good Day NWA with details on what you can expect from the city’s Mardi Gras festivities.
The party kicks off Friday, February 14, see details below:
Coronation ball
Friday, February 14
5:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Best Western Inn of the Ozarks
Tickets: $45
Light & Sound Parade
Saturday, February 15
Downtown Eureka Springs
6:00 p.m.
Black Light Ball
Saturday, February 15
Chelsea’s Corner Bar & Live music
7:00 p.m.-Midnight
General admission: $35
