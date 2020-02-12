Good Day NWA: Eureka Springs Letting the Good Times Roll

The city of Eureka Springs is coming to life this weekend to Laissez le bon temps rouler!!!

Watch as Damon Henke from Downtown Eureka Springs joins Good Day NWA with details on what you can expect from the city’s Mardi Gras festivities.

The party kicks off Friday, February 14, see details below:

Coronation ball

Friday, February 14

5:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Best Western Inn of the Ozarks

Tickets: $45

Light & Sound Parade

Saturday, February 15

Downtown Eureka Springs

6:00 p.m.

Black Light Ball

Saturday, February 15

Chelsea’s Corner Bar & Live music

7:00 p.m.-Midnight

General admission: $35

