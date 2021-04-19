“April is child abuse awareness month.” Jennifer Penne, PMHNP, is a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practioner with Eustasis Psychiatric & Addiction Health. She says “Child abuse is up through the pandemic. There have been many many more cases but it’s not getting detected as quickly because we don’t have kids going to school. Teachers usually are the ones that make the first call.”

Penne says if you think a child is being abused it is important to notify local authorities. “If you think a child is being abused need to reach out make a hotline call. There are no repercussions if it is not true and just making that call opens an investigation for law enforcement to look into it closer and then they will make the determination whether it is a legit issue or not.” The Arkansas Child Maltreatment Hotline number is 1-800-482-5964.

If you would like more information on Eustasis Psychiatric and Addiction Health you can call 479-427-7722 or just walk into their location in Rogers at 2000 S. Promenade Ave 2nd floor, right above the White Oak Station.