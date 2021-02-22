Eustasis opens mental health walk-in clinic in Rogers

A new type of walk-in clinic has opened in Rogers right above the White Oak Station Pinnacle Market. Eustasis Psychiatric and Addiction Health is a full service psychiatric clinic run by Medical Director Steven Kory MD.

“Eustasis is a state of the art clinic and we’re offering walk in appointments for psychiatric patients. Anybody who may have difficulties with depression, anxiety , mood disorders or addiction, we offer immediate same day appointments.”

“There is a shortage of mental health treatment and there are very few psychiatrist/mental health providers in the area and the wait times to get into a clinic in this area are up to a year. And we will provide immediate access to psychiatric treatment. A year is much too long to wait. Even sometimes a couple of months is too long to wait. People that are suffering from psychiatric or emotional disorders really need immediate, quick treatment.”

For more information check out the Eustasis website or call 479-427-7722 for a same day appointment.