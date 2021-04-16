Full-service psychiatric care with walk-in convenience

MEET THE TEAM

“Eustasis is important to this region due to the mental health care shortage in the area,” Connor Clouser is a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practioner with Eustasis Psychiatric & Addiction Health. He says that Northwest Arkansas has a great need for walk-in mental health services like the ones Eustasis provides. “There’s a lot of patients. I mean we’re even seeing just walk-ins people who see the sign or see mental health care and addiction specialty. “

Clouser says that Eustasis offers a team approach to diagnosing a person’s mental wellbeing. “It is a team approach. Everyone kind of has their specialties and things that they do really well, kind of their niches. So they’ll come in. There are therapists available that they can see for that psychotherapy. We can also do that as the providers and then the providers will specialize in the medicine. We also make sure labs are good. If there’s like a medical or lab issue that can be addressed to you know, deal with their problem then we can do that and know kind of prevent them from being on medication for any issues. Here I feel like all the providers really it’s a case-by-case basis they meet everyone by their individual needs all the care is individualized.”

For more information or to book an appointment, you can call 479-427-7722, check out their website or just walk into the location at 2000 S. Promenade Blvd. 2nd Floor, Above the White Oak Station in Rogers.

