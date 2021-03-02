Immediate help for psychiatric problems at Eustasis

ROGERS, AR – “You see somebody and they’re not themselves.” Stephanie Bohannon is a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner with Eustasis Psychiatric and Addiction Health in Rogers. “They don’t feel like themselves. They feel very hopeless and you get to be a part of that puzzle piece to bring them feeling like themselves again. Like they have hope and they can plan for a future. And that’s huge. And a big part of that is access to care. And if they don’t have that access to the care they are never going to get to that finish line.

Bohannon says that the wait for mental health care in Northwest Arkansas can be months is one of the reasons Eustasis opened in Rogers. “Well right now the wait time for the area is a couple of months to a year and a lot of people can’t wait that long to get in. So the fact that we have a place where they can be seen that same day is going to make a huge difference in a lot of people’s lives. And the fact that one we do walk-ins and they can get in immediately and we take their insurance is really going to help improve a lot of people’s quality of life. “

For more information or to book a same-day appointment at Eustasis call 479-427-7722 or you can walk-in to the office located at 2000 S Promenade Blvd, 2nd floor, in Rogers, right above the White Oak Station Pinnacle Market.