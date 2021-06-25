Is social anxiety keeping you from going out?

ROGERS, AR – “So social anxiety is when you get increased anxiety just thinking about having to socialize with people, or you get increased anxiety going to the grocery store. And it can lead to panic and make things just harder for you to go back to what we used to know as normal.” Stephanie Bohannon PMHNO is a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practioner at Eustasis Psychiatric & Addiction Health. She works with people who have social anxiety. “

“It’s interesting people who had social anxiety before the pandemic, it’s kind of been a respite because they don’t have to deal with society and they’ve gotten used to being in this comfort space. Now that we’re kind of getting back to normal or at least a variation of normal, they’re having this increased anxiety going out and about.” Bohannon advises patients at Eustasis Psychiatric & Addiction Health that avoidance is not a solution. ” The longer you avoid it the worse the anxiety is going to get. And we have so many ways to avoid it. You can have your groceries delivered or you can just have them put in your trunk. There’s so many just curb-sized side pickups for everything, but the more that you isolate yourself the more that the anxiety is going to get worse and depression is going to set in.”

For more information or to book an appointment go to the Eustasis website or just walk into the location at 2000 S Promenade Blvd, on the 2nd floor above the White Oak Station in Rogers.