Walk-in clinic in Rogers helps kids and teens.

MEET THE TEAM

ROGERS, AR – “During the pandemic, kids have been very isolated.” Jennifer Penne, PMHNP, is a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner with Eustasis Psychiatric & Addiction Health. She says that the pandemic has been extra difficult for kids. “So many feel isolated. They’re lacking the social interaction that they get from school and different activities. Depression and anxiety are high. Struggling with virtual learning, which is really not fair to kids that need 504 plans IEPs and accommodations.”

“For teenagers, they’re so spontaneous, so impulsive that they need treatment fast. They can’t wait months, years. To be successful in schools, they need to be seen quickly and not be put on a waiting list. That’s why we have walk-in appointments.”

For more information or to book an appointment go to the Eustasis website or just walk into the location at 2000 S Promenade Blvd, on the 2nd floor above the White Oak Station in Rogers.

New Rogers, Arkansas Eustasis Location – Psychiatric Services & Walk-in Clinic

As we strive to serve the mental health needs for those throughout the Midwest, we are happy to announce our newest location in Rogers, Arkansas.  Our offices are located at 2000 S Promenade Blvd, 2nd floor, Rogers, AR 72758.

